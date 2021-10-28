Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKRTF remained flat at $$2.58 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.58.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

