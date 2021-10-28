Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Reduces Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,140 shares of company stock valued at $76,944,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $256.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 221.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.96 and a 200 day moving average of $244.35. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.75.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

