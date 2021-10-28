Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $63.21 Million Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,420 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.85% of Cimarex Energy worth $63,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XEC. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,112,000 after acquiring an additional 914,092 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,410,000 after acquiring an additional 687,738 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,561,000 after acquiring an additional 509,107 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC stock remained flat at $$87.20 during trading on Thursday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEC. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.