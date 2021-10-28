Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

NYSE CDE traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,335. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDE. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coeur Mining stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 233.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.99% of Coeur Mining worth $22,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

