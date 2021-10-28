Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.26.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 114.76 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 84.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,418,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,683,000 after purchasing an additional 648,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teck Resources by 34.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,352,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,127,000 after purchasing an additional 597,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 57.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 541,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 51.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

