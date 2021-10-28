Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Announces Earnings Results

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.66. 95,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

