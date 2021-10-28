Brokerages Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Target Price at $67.60

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $79.20. 11,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,290. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $247,396.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,501 shares of company stock worth $13,629,723. 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 265.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,351,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,534,000 after buying an additional 360,920 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1,860.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 330,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ameresco by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 235,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

