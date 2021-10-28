Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.60.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other Ameresco news, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $247,396.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,501 shares of company stock worth $13,629,723. 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,210,000 after acquiring an additional 987,162 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $32,351,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Ameresco by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 360,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 1,860.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 330,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ameresco by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 235,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $79.20. 11,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $77.29.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.