Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $555,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $300,454.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,892 shares of company stock worth $4,486,891 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after buying an additional 555,243 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNLI stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. 10,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,627. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.03 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The business’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

