Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.63.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.
In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $555,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $300,454.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,892 shares of company stock worth $4,486,891 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DNLI stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. 10,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,627. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.03 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $93.94.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The business’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
