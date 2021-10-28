AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

AB traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

