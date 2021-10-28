AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.
AB traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.39.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.09%.
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.