ARMOR One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.28 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $23.75 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 57.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00070107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00070704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00096999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,801.99 or 1.01070598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.07 or 0.06961784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002577 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

