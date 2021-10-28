Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

Sonic Automotive stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.48. 29,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonic Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,316 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Sonic Automotive worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

