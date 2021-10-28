Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $43.62 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. 167,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,168. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

