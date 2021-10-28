Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,192,000 after purchasing an additional 152,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,297 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Essent Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after acquiring an additional 518,905 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,797,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,412,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,532. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.56%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

