Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $3.76 on Thursday, reaching $85.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,257,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

