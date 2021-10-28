M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 7,083 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,858 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $245,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 97.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $456.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $430.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.92. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $299.60 and a 12 month high of $460.44.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.29.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

