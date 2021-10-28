Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Lowers Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises about 1.8% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after buying an additional 71,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,878,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% in the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,845,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,923,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WSM traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,419. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $204.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.62 and a 200 day moving average of $169.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 31.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

