Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 422.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,981 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.13% of CrowdStrike worth $71,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after acquiring an additional 800,251 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after acquiring an additional 564,585 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after acquiring an additional 552,456 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total transaction of $1,159,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,878,284. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $2.83 on Thursday, reaching $281.83. 26,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,685. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $297.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

