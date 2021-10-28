Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $178.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day moving average of $195.16. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

