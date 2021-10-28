Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $400.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $395.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.27.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

