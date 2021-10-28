Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lifted by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.30.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $195.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.