Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LCSHF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC lowered Lancashire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.60 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

LCSHF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.13. 3,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

