Engine NO. 1 LLC Purchases 29,978 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,978 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 6.5% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $23,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.13. 437,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,351,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

