iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $459.36. The stock had a trading volume of 84,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $445.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $323.72 and a 1-year high of $460.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

