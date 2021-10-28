Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 399,137 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 487.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,137 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Global Payments worth $90,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 1,578.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 77,754 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $569,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 420,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,837,000 after acquiring an additional 222,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 117.1% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 335,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,928,000 after acquiring an additional 180,998 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.06. The stock had a trading volume of 36,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,516. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.32 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.85.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

