Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.22 billion.Otis Worldwide also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$2.950 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a sell rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $79.85. 74,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,982. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $58.77 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.