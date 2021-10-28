Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.72 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,049. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average of $73.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

