Bread Reaches Market Cap of $19.85 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Bread coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $19.85 million and approximately $323,432.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00206892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00099141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bread

Bread is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.