Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VCISY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.50. 38,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,704. Vinci has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

