Haverford Trust Co. Purchases 456 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,129.77.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total value of $8,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 532,451 shares of company stock valued at $528,366,645. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,928.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,812.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,593.17. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,514.62 and a 52-week high of $2,982.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.