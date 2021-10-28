ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,144 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $664.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.39, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $634.44 and a 200-day moving average of $564.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $693.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $784.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $683.61.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

