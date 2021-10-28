PDT Partners LLC Sells 2,679 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 83.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 678,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after acquiring an additional 308,027 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 28.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 82.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $46,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.11. 1,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,603.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $136.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In related news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,574 shares of company stock worth $14,542,368. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

