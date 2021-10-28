PDT Partners LLC Sells 2,679 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 83.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 678,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after acquiring an additional 308,027 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 28.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 82.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $46,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.11. 1,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,603.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $136.10.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.
In related news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,574 shares of company stock worth $14,542,368. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
