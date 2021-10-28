Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.25. 253,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $1,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 29,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

