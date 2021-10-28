Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.6% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Amundi bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Linde by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after buying an additional 1,089,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $316.55. 16,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,907. The stock has a market cap of $163.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.32. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $321.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.20.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

