Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 670.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,093 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Seagate Technology worth $21,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 739,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $824,241,000 after purchasing an additional 184,040 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $530,072,000 after buying an additional 194,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $285,699,000 after buying an additional 180,929 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $184,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,246 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

NASDAQ STX traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $89.49. 16,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,112. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

