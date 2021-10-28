FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,452 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,703,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,652,000 after buying an additional 2,460,901 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $35,053,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 26.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $20,893,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $657,000. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

T stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.52. 1,237,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,176,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.21 billion, a PE ratio of -82.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

