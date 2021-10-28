Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.93

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 7381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

