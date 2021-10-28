Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Shares Down 5.5%

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.91 and last traded at $44.15. 103,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,910,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 36,292 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $61,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

