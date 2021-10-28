Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.83. 476,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,475. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alamos Gold stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 111.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Alamos Gold worth $15,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AGI. TD Securities dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

