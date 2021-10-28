Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.83. 476,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,475. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 25.00%.
Several research firms recently commented on AGI. TD Securities dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
