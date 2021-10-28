Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.350-$1.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.35-1.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 51,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,990. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

