Robotti Robert Reduces Stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Robotti Robert lowered its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVH traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 37,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.70 million, a PE ratio of 133.05 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BVH shares. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

