Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up about 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $30,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,459,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 109,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,143,000 after buying an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 438,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,297,000 after buying an additional 94,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $34.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $638.60. 25,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,393. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.36 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $686.48 and a 200-day moving average of $636.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,186 shares of company stock worth $12,147,358. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.