Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Booking were worth $76,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,319,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Booking by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,349,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock traded down $29.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,398.80. 748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,754. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,332.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,303.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,486.96.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

