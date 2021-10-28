Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 85,521 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85,521 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $109,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.48. The company had a trading volume of 26,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $234.96. The stock has a market cap of $161.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

