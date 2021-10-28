Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,874 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $95,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 103,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $217.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.56. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

