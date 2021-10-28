Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 7,954 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $111,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 13,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,501,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,994,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,375 shares of company stock valued at $721,244. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,627. The company has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.36 and a 200-day moving average of $189.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.85 and a 52 week high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

