Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,976 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.73% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $510,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after buying an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after buying an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.72. The company had a trading volume of 43,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,342. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

