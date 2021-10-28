CSM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in The Southern by 843,210.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $83,148,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

