The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BA stock opened at $206.61 on Thursday. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.28.

Several research firms have commented on BA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.23.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

