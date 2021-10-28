Zacks: Brokerages Expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on High Tide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

High Tide stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.50. 3,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,878. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

